Dubai: Multi-vehicle crash reported on Sheikh Zayed Road; police issue alert

At least four vehicles were involved, according to eyewitnesses

File photo used for illustrative purposes

By Web Desk Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 3:31 PM

A major accident involving "several vehicles" was reported on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road on Thursday around 3.15pm.

The Dubai Police said it was a multi-vehicle collision that happened across Shangri-La Hotel, in the direction of the Trade Centre roundabout.

Eyewitnesses told Khaleej Times that at least four vehicles were involved. Traffic was building up on the arterial highway at around 3.15pm

The police urged motorists to be extra careful when driving through this area.

