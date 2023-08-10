Dubai: Multi-vehicle crash reported on Sheikh Zayed Road; police issue alert

Religion was named as the most important to personal identity by 30% of the respondents in the Levant
A major accident involving "several vehicles" was reported on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road on Thursday around 3.15pm.
The Dubai Police said it was a multi-vehicle collision that happened across Shangri-La Hotel, in the direction of the Trade Centre roundabout.
Eyewitnesses told Khaleej Times that at least four vehicles were involved. Traffic was building up on the arterial highway at around 3.15pm
The police urged motorists to be extra careful when driving through this area.
ALSO READ:
Religion was named as the most important to personal identity by 30% of the respondents in the Levant
Authorities identified and tracked down the motorists after a clip of the stunts was shared on social media
Team of 64 women donned some of the finest and rarest handloom sarees to create awareness about the art of weaving just in time for the Indian Independence Day
Residents are warned about the risks, offered practical guidance to avoid the dangers that could result in injuries or even deaths
Even as temperatures rise, this bustling place draws crowds with activities, events, shopping, and more
Pupils recount heartbreaking stories they heard of workers losing thousands of dirhams in these scams
The former president, Henri Konan Bédié passed away at the age of 89
The two sides discuss regional, international developments and stress on the importance of joint action to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East