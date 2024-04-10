Watch: Hundreds of UAE residents gather to offer prayers on Eid Al Fitr morning

Happily holding envelopes, the young boys thank the emirate's Crown Prince
On Wednesday, April 10, hundreds of UAE faithful stepped out to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
Across seven emirates of the country, at 6.20am, residents headed out at the crack of dawn to their nearest mosques or musallahs to give praise to God and wish other members of the society on the joyous day.
Open-air musallahs are packed with an assembly of the faithful praying shoulder to shoulder, take a look at photos from Dubai and Sharjah below:
