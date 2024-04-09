Look: UAE streets, parks, malls packed with Eid Al Fitr celebrations

Residents out and about in Al Nahda, Sharjah, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. KT Photos: Shihab

Streets, parks, malls, markets and homes across the UAE are adorned with festive decorations to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, which begins on Wednesday, April 10.

After a whole month of fasting from dawn to sunset, Muslims gather for the festival of breaking the fast that begins with congregational prayers to give praise and thanksgiving to God, followed by warm greetings of Eid Mubarak and festivities that include family visits, gatherings of friends, and sharing of food.

Open-air musallahs are once again packed with an assembly of the faithful praying shoulder to shoulder, and the inherent lively spirit of Eid is not only felt by the Muslims but non-Muslims as well.

Most of the residents are joyfully taking advantage of the long holidays to relax, unwind, celebrate, or embark on exciting journeys to various destinations within and outside the UAE, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The spirit of giving and compassion is likewise highlighted this Eid, as it is customary for families to exchange gifts and share their blessings with the less fortunate during this time.

In the next couple of days, there will be continuous celebrations, activities, traditional dance performances, live music, and special shows. But above all, there will be continued prayers and heartfelt wishes of good health, prosperity, and joy, not only this Eid but throughout the year and beyond, underscoring the profound religious observance of this time.

