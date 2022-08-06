Watch: Adorable Filipino 4-year-old singing goes viral, catches Sheikh Hamdan's attention

Child identified as young boy Kael Lim from the Philippines

By Web Desk Published: Sat 6 Aug 2022, 1:07 PM Last updated: Sat 6 Aug 2022, 4:03 PM

In his latest Instagram story, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai posted a precious video of a young child singing.

The child is 4-year-old Kael Lim from the Philippines, who regularly posts covers of songs in both English and Tagalog.

Sheikh Hamdan often posts stories of stories featuring photos and videos of people who catch his attention. On July 31, he had re-posted the viral video of a Talabat driver clearing heavy concrete blocks from a junction in Al Quoz.

"An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man?" he wrote over the video.

Khaleej Times had previously done a story identifying the man as rider Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakeem and was able to point the Dubai Crown Prince in his direction.

"Thank you, Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind," wrote Sheikh Hamdan shortly afterwards. "We will meet soon!"

ALSO READ: