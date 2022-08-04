UAE: Dubai royal gives new life to abused, abandoned stray dog

Thanks to Sheikha Latifa bint Ahmed Al Maktoum, the mixed breed finds a new loving home

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 3:57 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 4:07 PM

Midnight, an abandoned dog that was beaten, abused, overbred, and starved, has found a new loving home, thanks to Sheikha Latifa bint Ahmed Al Maktoum.

Sheikha Latifa adopted the mixed breed dog after animal rescue group Bubbles Pet Rescue shared the story of Midnight's plight on social media.

Her owner dumped Midnight after she was overbred to make profit after selling her puppies, said representatives of Bubbles Rescue.

The dog was left to fend for herself for over two years. "She got pregnant a few times, and her puppies were sold for money. However, she was never allowed back into her owner's home," explained representatives of Bubbles Pet Rescue.

"The day we went to pick her up, she did not want to leave. It was heartbreaking to see her love for a cruel human being. By the time we rescued her, we could only find four of her puppies; the rest were sold," she added.

"She lived in a miserable condition. She was fed by kind neighbours around the area but also abused and chased away by others," said Maryam Alquraishat, founder of the pet rescue group. After her rescue, Midnight was also treated for a tumour in her ovaries and was placed in foster care.

"Today, Midnight is under the care of our Princess of Dubai, Sheikha Latifah bint Ahmed bin Al Maktoum who opened her heart and home to her as she was not wanted after being rescued. She followed her story since day one of Midnight being rescued back in April," she added.

"She lost her foster home and was about to end up at the kennels, but after her story was shared, HH took Midnight in instantly," stated Maryam.

The niece of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikha Latifa, has shared videos of her walking and playing with a visibly happier Midnight on her Instagram page. She is currently under training to overcome her fear and gain confidence.

Sheikha Latifa is an Emarati International Show Jumper, an Olympian, a three-time UAE national champion, and a well-known advocate of those without voices.

"This is a dream come true for Midnight. She yearned to be heard, seen, loved and wanted. God allowed her to end up under the care of such loving people, under the care of our leaders. It's one thing to be a Princess of a nation but another to be so humble and kind. A Princess with a heart of Gold," said Maryam.

This is the second such instance where one of the abandoned pets of Bubbles Pet Rescue found a new lease on life thanks to UAE royals.

Earlier this year, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, adopted Grace, a Saluki-mix dog. She suffered multiple air gun pellet wounds.

ALSO READ:

Two culprits had wounded the barely-year-old dog by shooting her multiple times with what is assumed to be an air gun. An x-ray showed the abused dog suffered at least eight air gun pellets lodged inside her body – including her skull and eye sockets.

After her full recovery, Sheikh Hamdan often shares heart-warming videos of him walking and playing with Grace.

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com