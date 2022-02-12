Dubai: Dog who suffered multiple air gun pellet wounds is now under Sheikh Hamdan's care

Dubai Crown Prince shares video clip on his Instagram stories.

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 12 Feb 2022, 8:28 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Feb 2022, 9:08 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, is a fierce friend to those in need.

Grace, an abused Saluki-mix dog who suffered multiple airgun pellet wounds late last month, is now under the protective care of The Dubai Crown Prince.

Khaleej Times first reported Grace’s plight on February 2, after rescue group Bubbles Pet Rescue shared heart-breaking images of a severely injured Grace. Two culprits had wounded the barely year-old dog by shooting her multiple times with what is assumed to be an air gun.

An x-ray showed the abused dog suffered at least eight air gun pellets lodged inside her body – including her skull and eye sockets.

What was called one of the worst animal cruelty cases in recent times, Mariam Alquraishat, the founder of the rescue group, took Grace from one veterinary clinic after the other to remove the pellets from her body.

Soon after Grace’s story went viral, members close to Sheikh Hamdan contacted Mariam to provide aid for the wounded dog.

An ecstatic Mariam told Khaleej Times late Saturday evening, “The media attention Grace’s case received was overwhelming. So many people shared her story.”

“After the story went viral, they (officials from Sheikh Hamdan’s Court) did reach out to us. She was taken to a private clinic shortly after. She has been with them for about ten days,” said Alquraishat.

“Grace’s medical condition was complicated. However, she is in a facility with access to the best healthcare. We are forever grateful for the response and the immediate action that His Royal Highness took for her care and welfare,” she added.

Sheikh Hamdan shared the good news about Grace’s rapid recovery with his 13.7 million Instagram followers late Saturday evening. In the video, he greets Grace, who immediately lit up with joy after seeing the Crown Prince.

He says to her, “You are a good girl. You’re a good girl.”

Grace can be seen wagging her tail, a sign of a happy dog, as she walks out of a room in what is assumed to be a veterinary clinic. Sheikh Hamdan tells Grace again, “Hello Grace, you are happy. You are in safe hands now, and I guarantee you will be happier.”

“Words can’t express how grateful we are. We are blessed to be Emiratis and have caring leaders like Sheikh Hamdan. May Allah bless our leaders with health and happiness and protect our country,” Mariam added.

It’s not the first animal that the Dubai Crown Prince has rescued hapless animals. In 2018, he came to the aid of an Arabian Oryx that had gotten its horns tangled in a piece of rope.

The keen conservationist and animal lover also rescued a gazelle in distress that same year. The Dubai Crown Prince stumbled upon the creature and posted a video depicting the animal’s rescue on his Instagram stories.

