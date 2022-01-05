Who gets the dog after divorce? Spain starts shared custody

She lives in a two-room hut nestled within a slum on the outskirts of Kolkata, says her deceased husband was the great-grandson of last ruler
Offbeat6 days ago
In the case of a divorce, who keeps the family cat or dog? Spain has ruled that, as with children, parents should in some cases share custody.
A new law that came into effect on Wednesday recognises pets as “living, sentient beings” for the first time, and not mere objects.
As a result, family courts must consider both the animal’s welfare, as well as the family needs, when deciding who looks after the dog, cat, goldfish, turtle or bird.
Spain is the latest European country to recognise animals as sentient beings, joining a group that includes France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Portugal.
The legislation, which was drafted by the ruling Socialists and their leftist coalition partners Podemos, aims to end the legal wrangling that often erupts among estranged couples over who keeps the pets.
ALSO READ:
It stipulates that owners must “guarantee” the pet’s well-being and that if either spouse has a history of cruelty to animals he or she may be refused or lose custody of the animal.
The law, which amends Spain’s civil code, also requires courts to consider the animal’s welfare when settling disputes over who inherits a pet.
She lives in a two-room hut nestled within a slum on the outskirts of Kolkata, says her deceased husband was the great-grandson of last ruler
Offbeat6 days ago
'Now I can't see, I can't vote,' the bleeding legislator said in a live television broadcast
Offbeat6 days ago
He was involved in one of his city's largest-ever heists in 1969, which he kept secret until he confessed on his deathbed
Offbeat1 week ago
As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it: Amazon
Offbeat1 week ago
Virginia officials close the area on a neighbourhood after seeing the bears
Offbeat1 week ago
Detroit Animal Welfare Group says the owner's son who initially surrendered 497 birds, returned with 339 more parakeets
Offbeat1 week ago
Demi Skipper declared on TikTok in May 2020 that she would swap her way up to a home
Offbeat1 week ago
The Detroit Animal Welfare Group in Romeo says they received 497 birds in 7 cages
Offbeat1 week ago