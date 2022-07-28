Viral UAE video: Talabat rider praised for removing concrete blocks from busy road

The delivery executive will be suitably compensated, the company says

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 10:19 AM

Talabat has hailed one of their riders after a video of him removing a concrete block from a busy street became viral.

In the video that has been shared several times on social media, Pakistani national Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakeem can be seen waiting at the busy traffic intersection in Al Quoz as cars and trucks whizz by.

Once all the vehicles have passed, Abdul Hakeem runs to remove two heavy concrete blocks, which seems to have fallen out of a truck that drove by earlier. He then puts them in a safe place before returning to his bike.

However, Abdul Hakeem did not even realize that someone had taken a video until almost two weeks later.

“When I got a call from Talabat asking about the incident, I had no recollection of it,” he said. “Then they specified what time and which intersection in Al Quoz it was and that is when I suddenly remembered.”

Out to deliver an order that day, Abdul Hakeem was waiting at the intersection when he realized the danger the fallen blocks posed. “I saw the blocks but didn’t really think much of it,” he said. “As I waited, a taxi went over the block and the driver almost lost control of his car. That is when I realized that it could cause a major accident.”

Putting his bike on its stand, he rushed to the spot and removed the blocks. “To be honest, I didn’t think I was doing anything special,” he said. “I was just making sure no one would get hurt. If God forbid, one of our riders hit it, it could even cause death. That is why I acted quickly.” He then went on to deliver his order on time.

Netizens have hailed him for his selfless act and presence of mind. Meanwhile, Talabat called the incident “heartwarming” and thanked whoever took the video. “We appreciate it when people take the time to capture these incidents as it helps us recognize riders who contribute to the community,” said Tatiana Rahal, Managing Director, Talabat UAE.

“Such videos have the power to impact our day and even drive positive. The safety of our roads is everyone’s responsibility, and we are proud of what Abdul Ghafoor has done by removing the concrete blocks off the streets to ensure the safety of other motorists and bike riders.”

The 27-year-old is a father to a 2-year-old boy, who he hasn’t seen since his son was a baby. “I came to Dubai when he was a few months old,” he said. “I try and call him every week but I miss him a lot.”

Talabat has announced that they will reward Abdul Hakeem suitably. “We’re very proud to have him as part of our team and we hope it makes his family proud too when they see him getting appreciated for doing such great deeds,” said Tatiana Rahal.

Abdul Hakim said the appreciation was heartening but he hoped to see more patience toward riders. “I just hope people can slow down a little or give us the way once in a while,” he said. “Also, I hope our customers can be more understanding when delays happen due to issues that are out of our control.”

