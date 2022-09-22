Watch: 4 rules to follow if police in UAE pull you over

Numbers imply an oversubscription level of 49 times for all tranches combined as tollgate operator's sees overwhelming demand
The UAE takes traffic safety very seriously. The country’s federal laws governing traffic are aimed at ensuring the highest possible levels of safety.
As part of measures to protect the lives of road users and reduce traffic casualties, policemen occasionally pull over motorists on highways or internal roads. Reasons could range from careless driving to problems with the vehicle’s exterior fittings like lights.
On Thursday, the Abu Dhabi Police posted a video on their social media channels, highlighting the measures motorists must follow if they are pulled up. The patrol will stop 25 metres behind your vehicle, according to the video.
After the policeman gives the all-clear, drivers must make sure the road is clear and use indicators before easing on to it.
Watch the educational video here:
The Abu Dhabi Police routinely post videos to raise public awareness about laws and regulations.
Earlier this month, the force shared a video that shows a horrible vehicle crash that happened after a driver stopped in the middle of a road.
Last month, a video the police shared highlighted the dangers of distracted driving and how it can lead to motorists jumping the red light.
Another posted in July shows distracted driving causing accidents or cars to skid off the road.
