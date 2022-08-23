Video: UAE police warn drivers against getting distracted at traffic signals

Khaleej Times finds out why some safaris cost more than others
Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists about the dangers of getting distracted at the traffic signals leading to jumping red lights which can be fatal.
In a new social media message, the police shared footage of a motorist jumping red lights and the damaging consequences on the road when drivers are distracted.
In the video, the driver can be seen stopping at the red lights and then gets distracted when the mobile phone rings. The motorist suddenly starts the car when the traffic lights are still red and rams into an oncoming car.
Abu Dhabi Police have reminded motorists that Law No. (5) of 2020 regarding impounding vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi clarified that drivers who jumped a red light could face a penalty of Dh1,000 and earn 12 black points.
In addition, the vehicle will be impounded for 30-days or a maximum of three months until payment of a Dh50,000 impoundment fine.
In case of non-payment of fine after three months, the vehicle will be put for sale in auction.
ALSO READ:
Khaleej Times finds out why some safaris cost more than others
They may be imposed over outstanding liabilities, criminal cases, disputes or violation of immigration laws
The decision was taken to further advance bilateral relations
Shamma Al Kalbani recently won two bronze medals at World Games 2022
Dubai Police seized 5.9 million business cards and 870 people in connection with these illegal activities over the last 15 months
Department of Community Development aims to ensure best quality of services
Families say children are being subjected to obscenity
15 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000 securing Dh66,666.66 each