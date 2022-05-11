Visit Abu Dhabi teams up with Man City Football Club for US pre-season tours

Partnership will help promote experiences the emirate has to offer to football fans

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 9:09 PM

Visit Abu Dhabi has announced it will be the lead sponsor of all the official pre-season tours for Manchester City Football Club (MCFC).

The news was revealed during Arabian Travel Market (ATM) by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

For more than 10 years, Visit Abu Dhabi and Manchester City have teamed up to celebrate football’s unique ability to unite people across international borders.

As the official lead sponsor for Man City’s US Summer Tour 2022, this partnership will help tell the story of Abu Dhabi and promote the experiences the emirate has to offer to football fans in the US and beyond.

The partnership further highlights Abu Dhabi as a leading sports destination, both at home and away.

Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, the Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Together with Man City, we will continue to share Abu Dhabi’s experiences with new global audiences and bring the destination’s incredible offering to football fans around the world.”

