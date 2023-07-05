Video: Sheikh Hamdan invites little boy from adorable viral video to Dubai to see Burj Khalifa

In a heartwarming gesture, many UAE residents flooded the comments of the original post, calling the Emirates the boy's 'second home'

Ruqayya Al Qaydi by Supreeta Balasubramanian Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM Last updated: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 10:39 AM

Dubai is home to some of the most unique buildings in the world, capturing the imagination of young children everywhere.

An adorable video which went viral recently shows a boy in Kuwait being interviewed. When asked for a place he wants to visit with his father, Badr replied that he wanted to visit Dubai to see the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. He went on to say that he has already seen the monument.

Describing the moment, clearly an important memory in his mind, he said that he and his family were sitting in a Starbucks when his father pointed to the building out the window. He told him that it is the tallest building in the world. The interviewer asked him if he managed to capture the moment with a photo. Badr replied that he did - with his father's phone, not his own iPad.

After speaking for a bit about how much he likes playing games on his iPad, the conversation turned back to Dubai when Badr's brother came. The boy, who seems to be older than Badr, posed a question about a new building in Dubai. Badr replied immediately, saying that it is still under construction and will be completed in "maybe 10 weeks?"

The interviewer, rightfully impressed by the young boy's extensive knowledge, asked him how he knows so much about Dubai and Burj Khalifa. Badr replied that he watched programmes about the monument on TV at home and educated himself about the tallest building in the world.

Badr and his family were actually on their way to the UAE to spend the Eid Al Adha holidays, so it seems as though the boy's dreams came true - and even caught the eye of the Crown Prince of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared the video on his Instagram story, personally inviting the boy and his family to come experience the wonderful sights Dubai has to offer.

"If anyone knows Badr, tell him I extend an invitation to him and his family to visit Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and its other beautiful sights."

Netizens have praised the boy, highlighting the love that people from Gulf countries have for one another.

In a heartwarming gesture, many UAE residents flooded the comments of the original post, calling the UAE the boy's 'second home'.

"You love Burj Khalifa and we love Kuwait," commented one user.

"Welcome home," said another.

Sheikh Hamdan has received praise as well for reaching out to the boy, showing not only how connected he is with the people, but also his generous nature.

ALSO READ: