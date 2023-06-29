Watch: Sheikh Hamdan spices up Eid Al Adha festivities with culinary magic

Crown Prince of Dubai shared a glimpse of the mouth-watering delights cooking in his kitchen during the long holidays

by Ajanta Paul Published: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 12:24 PM

Leave it to our beloved Crown Prince of Dubai to spice up the Eid Al Adha festivities with culinary magic and presenting a delectable feast of irresistible biryani.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, took to Instagram Stories to share with his 15.8 million followers a glimpse of the mouth-watering delights cooking in his kitchen during the long holidays.

Even though the Crown Prince has displayed in the past his culinary prowess, this time, we aren't sure if he donned the chef's hat. He documented what looked like a biryani preparation - caramelising the onions with spices, including cinnamon, bay leaves, cardamon pods, cloves and other condiments. In the next clip, the poultry (possibly quail meat) is emulsified with herbs and the caramelised onions. The poultry is sauteed well for the masala and protein flavours to marry together and create that eclectic blend of tastes.

We then get to see the beautiful dish coming together, layered with aromatic and colourful basmati rice. Accompanying the biryani (famous south Asian flavoured rice) was another traditional celebratory dish, pulao with meat.

On the first day of Eid (June 28), Sheikh Hamdan wished everyone on the blessed Islamic festival with a heartwarming clip showcasing the beauty of Dubai and his family.

The video starts with the majestic Dubai skyline, which then zooms out to show Sheikh Hamdan in a car with his children. It then shows His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in conversation with Sheikh Hamdan while little Rashid, one of the Crown Prince's sons, watches.

Next we see the newest addition to the family, baby Mohammed, who was born in February this year, cradled in his grandfather's arms.

The last shot features Sheikh Mohammed and his sons, Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, conversing with smiles on their faces.

