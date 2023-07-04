Look: Dubai's Sheikh Hamdan meets student who won 11 gold medals, 2 trophies in global competition

The Emirati youth is now on her way to Yale University

Published: Tue 4 Jul 2023

Emirati talent has once again shone on the global stage as a student — Fatima Wafi — bagged several accolades in a global competition. Big congratulations were in order and the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, personally gave it to her.

Out of 1,800 students from around the world, Fatima ranked fourth in the World Scholar’s Cup Global Round — Qatar 2023.

She also won 11 gold medals and two cups for writing and debate, Sheikh Hamdan proudly said in a tweet.

Based on the tweet, Fatima could soon be studying at an Ivy League school, Yale University.

In the UAE, the youth's achievements do not go unnoticed and the country's leaders have always gone the extra mile to express how proud they are.

Just recently, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, penned a heartfelt letter to outstanding high school graduates. He even made a phone call to one topper.

