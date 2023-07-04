'I am proud of you and your hard work': Sheikh Mohammed writes heartfelt note to top high school graduates

The recent Eid Guaranteed Raffles saw winners from diverse regions, including India, the Philippines, South Africa, Russia, Jordan, Oman, and more
Every graduation is a moment of pride and celebration — but for the UAE's outstanding high school graduates this year, it meant so much more as no less than the beloved Ruler of Dubai congratulated them with a hearwarming note.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, acknowledged their exceptional academic performance and underscored their crucial role in shaping the future of their beloved country.
"I am pleased to congratulate you and your family on your excellence and graduation as one of the top achievers in the UAE for the academic year 2022/2023. We believe in your abilities and determination to advance your future and the future of your nation," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wrote.
The letter also had messages one would often get from a caring father who is always rooting for his children.
"I am proud of you and your hard work," Sheikh Mohammed said.
"Today's achievement is the beginning of even greater accomplishments, God willing. We wish you the best in the future and the most benefit from knowledge."
The letter, adorned with the Ruler's signature, followed a recent phone call he made to a high school topper.
Just a couple of weeks ago, he personally congratulated Yasmin Mahmoud Abdullah Mohamed Ali, a student from Al Rashidiya Girls' Secondary School, for securing the prestigious first place in the elite track at the national level. Sheikh Mohammed conveyed his wishes for Yasmin's continued success throughout her educational journey.
The Dubai Ruler also expressed his gratitude to all education sector workers in the country, recognising their tireless efforts in nurturing future generations who value knowledge as the cornerstone of nation-building.
