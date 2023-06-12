‘We are looking for hope makers’: Sheikh Mohammed announces launch of Dh1 million award

The Ruler of Dubai has said that hope is the epitome of strength and the engine of change

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 4:53 PM

The UAE Vice-President has announced the launch of the Dh1 million Arab Hope Makers initiative. Launched in 2017, it is the largest initiative of its kind to celebrate ‘hope makers’ who devote their time and efforts to drive positive change in communities without seeking personal gains or recognition in return.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said hope is the epitome of strength and the engine of change.

“We are looking for hope makers to honour them and highlight their efforts. When people talk about conflicts, despair and negativity in our region, we talk about hope and doing good. There are thousands of hope makers in every city and village,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

The initiative honours humanitarian projects and initiatives that address challenges facing communities across different fields, help alleviate the suffering of those in need and empower marginalised groups.

