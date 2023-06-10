Look: UAE President begins working visit to Turkey

UAE: Indian expat wins Dh20,000 in scratch card game, pledges to donate to Odisha train crash victims
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Istanbul on a working visit to Turkey on Saturday.
Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed upon his arrival by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two leaders held talks to discuss opportunities for strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, with a focus on further enhancing economic cooperation and supporting regional stability.
After meeting with the Turkish President, Sheikh Mohamed tweeted: "I had the pleasure of meeting President @RTErdogan during my visit to Türkiye today. We discussed ways to further strengthen economic cooperation and the strategic partnership between our two nations, and ways to promote regional stability towards a prosperous future for all." The UAE President also posted a tweet in Turkish language about the meeting.
Hakan Fidan, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs and a number of ministers and senior officials were also present as the UAE president received a guard of honour welcome.
The UAE President is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.
