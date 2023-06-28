Watch: Sheikh Hamdan shares beautiful video featuring three generations of Dubai royals on occasion of Eid Al Adha

The Crown Prince of Dubai often posts videos and images with his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, his children, and other members of his family

By Web Desk Published: Wed 28 Jun 2023, 10:02 AM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has shared a heartwarming video on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The Crown Prince often posts glimpses into the family lives of Dubai royals, giving us a sneak peek into their world. On this festive day, he shared a clip showcasing the beauty of Dubai, and the importance of family at special occasions.

The video starts with the majestic Dubai skyline, which then zooms out to show Sheikh Hamdan in a car with his children. It then shows His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in conversation with Sheikh Hamdan while little Rashid, one of the Crown Prince's sons, watches.

Next we see the newest addition to the family, baby Mohammed, who was born in February this year, cradled in his grandfather's arms.

The last shot features Sheikh Mohammed and his sons, Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, conversing with smiles on their faces.

Watch the video here:

The Crown Prince captioned the video with greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

