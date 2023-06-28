Look: UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also visited the tomb of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

By WAM Published: Wed 28 Jun 2023, 9:20 AM Last updated: Wed 28 Jun 2023, 9:27 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, this morning performed the Eid Al Adha prayer alongside worshippers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Performing prayers by Sheikh Mohamed's side were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of Sheikhs, high-ranking officials and worshipers.

During the Eid sermon, Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Director-General of the UAE Fatwa Council, highlighted the importance of family bonds in bringing joy into our lives, and caring for one’s parents who serve as our top role models.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless everyone on this occasion, and to bless the UAE with continued stability and prosperity.

Following the prayer, the UAE President exchanged greetings with worshippers on the occasion.

Sheikh Mohamed then visited the tomb of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, read Al Fatiha for his spirit, and asked Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.

