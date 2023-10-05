Video: One-legged baby bird’s 5,000km journey to Kalba leaves UAE wildlife expert amazed

It is to demonstrate efficiency of the national nuclear emergency response ecosystem and the safety of the plant
A young wading bird with just one leg has been sighted at Kalba Beach, evoking awe and surprise.
Local wildlife expert Mohammad Reza Khan said he was on a routine visit to Kalba on Tuesday morning when he astonishingly found the less than four-month-old Sanderling.
The bird was flying and feeding without any apparent issues despite having travelled roughly 5,000 kilometres from the Arctic Circle.
“Birds depend on their wings for flight, but their legs play a crucial role in take-off and landing," explained Khan.
“For Sanderlings, legs play an even more important part as they must swiftly run towards the water when waves pull back, searching for tiny crabs in the wet sand. Their rapid movements blur their legs as they scurry back and forth on the beach, probing for prey left behind by the retreating waves. I am amazed [at] how this tiny bird is managing all these activities with just one leg after travelling from the Arctic circle to the East Coast of the UAE,” said Khan marvelling at the bird’s resilience.
Sanderlings, classified as medium-sized 'peep' sandpipers, are easily recognised by their pale nonbreeding plumage, black legs, and bill, coupled with their habit of chasing waves.
Adults depart the breeding grounds early, leaving young birds to migrate on their own.
Reza Khan reckons this chick was hatched in July and migrated from a country in the Arctic region before arriving in Kalba enroute to the Red Sea Coast.
It remains uncertain whether the bird was born with one leg or lost it due to injury, although Khan leans toward the former as the more likely scenario.
“Sanderlings are voracious eaters, consuming a diverse range of small creatures on the beach, including sand crabs, amphipods, isopods, insects, marine worms. Doing all this with just one leg in a place where food is scarce is no small feat,” said Khan.
“Salute to you Sanderling,” Khan said in a LinkedIn post, Khan commending its spirit, courage, and determination during its flight to Kalba. He extended well wishes for a safe journey south and a return trip by March, as the bird heads back towards the Arctic.
The name Sanderling comes from Old English, meaning "sand-ploughman." Its genus name, derived from Ancient Greek, refers to grey-colored waterside birds. The specific name, alba, is Latin for "white." In its class of small wanderers, the Sanderling is known for being the whitest.
ALSO READ:
It is to demonstrate efficiency of the national nuclear emergency response ecosystem and the safety of the plant
Regulators have toughened rules and regulations surrounding AML and have penalised banks and exchange houses for violating the laws
They have so far managed to save 92 live cats but have found over 60 dead
Photo: mohamed_alabbar/X
Her act, which captivated over 500 spectators from around the world, even included a blindfolded routine in the second half
Never miss another trending story again
Several volunteers stood at checkpoints to guide Emiratis on how to go about the process
Saudi Arabia specifies quotas of pilgrims that each country can send for the pilgrimage