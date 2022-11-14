Watch: Massive fire breaks out in Dubai’s Al Quoz area

The UAE President was greeted with a traditional ceremony in which thousands of school students waved flags of both countries
A fire broke out in the Al Quoz Industrial area 1 on Monday afternoon.
Dubai Civil Defence teams were immediately dispatched and are currently working to put out the blaze that broke out in a recycling warehouse, tweeted the Dubai Media Office. No casualties have been reported so far.
Videos shared by Khaleej Times staff show thick black smoke bellowing out of a facility in the area. The cause of the blaze is still unknown.
More to follow.
