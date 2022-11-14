Watch: Massive fire breaks out in Dubai’s Al Quoz area

Footage shared by Khaleej Times staff shows black smoke coming out of a facility in the area

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 4:48 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 5:31 PM

A fire broke out in the Al Quoz Industrial area 1 on Monday afternoon.

Dubai Civil Defence teams were immediately dispatched and are currently working to put out the blaze that broke out in a recycling warehouse, tweeted the Dubai Media Office. No casualties have been reported so far.

Videos shared by Khaleej Times staff show thick black smoke bellowing out of a facility in the area. The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

More to follow.