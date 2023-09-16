UAE's Sultan AlNeyadi wins outstanding alumni award from Australian university

The Emirati is set to return home on Monday

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has been named the Overall Outstanding International Alumni at the Outstanding Alumni Awards 2023 at Griffith University, Australia.

The Emirati, who is set to return to the UAE on Monday after his six-month sojourn to space aboard the International Space Station (ISS), had obtained his Master's degree in Information and Network Security and had completed his PhD in data leakage prevention technology.

"@Astro_Alneyadi was named as the Overall Outstanding International Alumni at the Outstanding Alumni Awards 2023 at Griffith University, Australia, where he obtained a Master’s degree in Information and Network Security and completed his PhD in data leakage prevention technology," Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

In the video posted by Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, AlNeyadi said: "Throughout my academic life in Griffith University, I made so many friends that are now helping humanity to live better. To all my fellow alumni, and as a representative of Griffith University, I would like to say thank you for everything do and thank you for the Outstanding International Alumni award."

Meanwhile, Professor Vallipuram Muthukkumarasamy, School of Information and Communication Technology, Griffith University, Nominator, said: "Dr Sultan was one of the remarkable students in my journey as a teacher over 30 years. Dr. Sultan's journey will not only inspire young people, even his peers, they look up to him and say: 'Look, sky is the limit, literally'.

"He got the opportunity to be part of Nasa's mission to be in space, to observe and reflect and to see how he could use his expertise and connect it for the betterment of people."

The 42-yearold AlNeyadi completed his Bachelor's degree of Science in Electronics and Communications Engineering from the University of Brighton in the UK.

AlNeyadi was honoured with the newly established ‘Personality of the Year’ award at the 10th Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA).

AlNeyadi and his Crew-6 colleagues returned to Earth on September 4. They made a splashdown off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, and remained in Houston for recovery.

