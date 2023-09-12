UAE astronaut, Crew-6 members speak for the first time after splashdown

Revealed: What Emirati pioneer astronaut Hazza AlMansouri wants to ask Sultan AlNeyadi when he returns to Earth
UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi and other members of Crew-6 discussed their 6-month mission aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday.
It was their first media appearance after their return from space.
"It's really nice to be back and people have supported us throughout the mission," Sultan AlNeyadi said.
"Indeed, our programme is continuous. My mission is a continuation of the space programme. Starting from my colleague Hazza Al Mansouri, flew in 2019, this is the second mission. We have astronauts under training that will finish next year. So it's a continuation of the human spaceflight and I'm happy actually to be part of it.
"And the UAE is committed to actually going further into space. And as you may know, UAE has signed the the Artemis accords and hopefully we'll get to be part of it in the future. And yeah, I'm really happy with the overall performance of the the activity in the UAE and I think it's gonna be really, really interesting in the near future," he added.
He and his Crew-6 mates had splashed down safely in the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after spending 186 days in space, with AlNeyadi's mission becoming the longest in Arab history.
