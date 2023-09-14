UAE announces date for astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi's return to the Emirates

The Emirati landed back on Earth earlier this month after completing the longest Arab space mission in history

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 3:09 PM

Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi will return to the UAE next week! According to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), the astronaut will reach the Emirates on September 18.

AlNeyadi returned to Earth earlier this month after having completed the longest Arab space mission in history. He spent six months aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and became the first Arab spacewalker.

