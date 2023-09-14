UAE announces date for astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi's return to the Emirates

The future looks even brighter, with the country's investment in the space sector already surpassing the Dh22-billion mark
Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi will return to the UAE next week! According to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), the astronaut will reach the Emirates on September 18.
AlNeyadi returned to Earth earlier this month after having completed the longest Arab space mission in history. He spent six months aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and became the first Arab spacewalker.
Preparations are underway in the country to celebrate the return of its ‘hero’
He returned to Earth after spending 186 days at the ISS when the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft he was travelling in splashed down safely today at 8.17am
He says that despite not knowing each other before 2016, they developed a close bond while undergoing training together
Crew-6 spent 186 days in space, with AlNeyadi's mission becoming the longest in Arab history
Dr Hanan AlSuwaidi says astronauts will have to follow a schedule that is customised to them based on their body’s response to the splashdown
Astronauts splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean near Florida following a 17-hour journey; they were then escorted by the US teams for health check-ups
Preparations are underway to bringing Sultan back to the UAE and the date will be announced later, says official