UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi returns to Earth LIVE: Less than one hour to splashdown

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi is in the final leg of his 17-hour journey from the International Space Station (ISS) to Earth after having completed the longest Arab space mission. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft splashes down at approximately 8.07am (UAE time) Monday, September 4, near Tampa off the coast of Florida.
The spacecraft carrying AlNeyadi and his Crew-6 mates - Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev - will deploy parachutes after its velocity reduces on entering the Earth's atmosphere. Under the steady guidance of four main parachutes, the spacecraft is projected to make a gentle splashdown at a speed of 25 feet per second.
7.39am: De-orbit burn complete
The pointed structure at the top of the structure that had been opened for operational purposes, it will now be closed for atmospheric entry. This will improve it's aerodynamic abilities as the Dragon gets ready to enter the Earth's atmosphere.
7.32am: Special spacesuits
Each crew member on the Dragon has a special spacesuit to maximise comfort for the astronauts. Not just that, but their seats, buckets and even footrests are made-to-measure!
7.26am: De-orbit burn begins
The de-orbit burn will place the Dragon on the right trajectory to Jacksonville, Florida, US. The retrograde burn will last 16 minutes. The target time for splashdown is 8.07am UAE time.
7.20am: Trunk separation before de-orbit burn
The trunk collects energy from the sun and generates power, after its separation no new power can be generated. The de-orbit sequence has begun.
7.15am: Almost here!
Crew-6 is now on orbit, the MBRSC has said in update. Watch the video below:
7.10am: Welcome team waiting
MBRSC team prepares to receive astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi after his landing. The team consists of astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori, Astronauts Office Manager, MBRSC; Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, AlNeyadi’s Flight Surgeon; and Saeed Al Emadi, from the Strategic Communication department, MBRSC.
Gearing up for the big day, AlNeyadi is seen trying out his spacesuit, ensuring no modifications are necessary