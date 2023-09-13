Look: Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori simulates outer space conditions

The ministry has also notified relevant local authorities to take the necessary legal action against them
Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori has recently conducted a training that simulate conditions in outer space to test and train astronauts.
Taking to the microblogging platform X the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) on Wednesday, tweeted, “SEATEST-6 training, which included diving, simulating the lunar surface environment, and transferring payloads.”
AlMansouri underwent this training alongside other veteran Nasa astronauts.
“Hazzaa underwent this training alongside astronauts Jonny Kim (Nasa), Jenni Sidey-Gibbons (CSA), and Sunita Williams (Nasa),” read the tweet.
Typically, in such training, each person has a crucial role with dive support teams being an integral part. Along with astronauts, it is said, equipment for spacewalks or other EVA-related activities is also tested.
Additional data points include what lunar logistic operations might look like under Artemis. Astronauts typically also help each other with gear, line tending, and other topside operations.
In such tests, the ocean floor is utilised as a planetary analog for simulating conditions on the lunar surface. Astronauts can recreate the reduced lunar gravity and create detailed replicas of the spacesuits and spacecraft.
A series of tasks are conducted that involve transferring payloads from a landing platform to the lunar surface using a crane and then moving them into an airlock.
These collected data points are invaluable when it comes to overcoming engineering and operational challenges as astronauts embark on future lunar missions.
ALSO READ:
The ministry has also notified relevant local authorities to take the necessary legal action against them
This came as Sheikh Dr Sultan addressed the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority’s 'Direct Line' programme
With many dogs on the wait list, the 'home' will soon open their third facility exclusively for smaller dogs
The 34-member team is classified in the Heavy category, which is an international licence approved by the United Nations International Search and Rescue Advisory Group
Dubai resident Mohammed Yahya's obsession with the mixed martial art led him to begin learning kickboxing at 14
The Emirates Red Crescent has already begun implementing a relief programme to provide large shipments of shelter, food and medical supplies, and other necessities
The update also 'guarantees users access to accurate and reliable information'
K9 Jets was founded by a UK-based husband-and-wife duo Kirsty and Adam Golder in 2022