UAE's NCM records 5.1-magnitude earthquake in Iran

The tremor was recorded in the south of Iran at 10.05am (UAE time)

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 10:35 AM

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has recorded an earthquake in Iran on Tuesday morning. Measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale, the quake was recorded in the south of Iran at 10.05am (UAE time).

UAE residents did not feel the quake and it did not have any effect on the country, the NCM added.

