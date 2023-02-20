Photos: Abandoned baby strollers, strewn notebooks; A glimpse into Turkey's quake-hit destruction

These pictures have been taken exclusively by Khaleej Times, by a team on ground in Turkey

By Reporter: SM Ayaz Zakir from Gaziantep in Turkey/Video Journalist: Neeraj Murali Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 7:43 AM

Here is a look at Islahiye and Nurdagi, or what is left of the two towns in the Gaziantep province, after quake hit Turkey on the fateful morning of February 6. The 7.8-magnitude tremor that struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria has killed more than 46,000 people, and the toll expected to soar.

The ministry said Sunday that some 105,794 buildings checked by Turkey's Environment and Urbanisation Ministry are either destroyed or so badly damaged as to require demolition. Of these, 20,662 had collapsed, the statement said. The damaged or destroyed buildings contained more than 384,500 units, mostly residential apartments.

