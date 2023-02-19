Turkey ends earthquake rescue efforts except in two provinces, says official

Search for survivors will continue in the hardest hit regions, Kahramanmaras and Hatay

A family search their collapsed home for personal belongings in the rubble, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 18, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

By AFP Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 5:26 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 5:30 PM

Turkey has ended rescue efforts in all provinces except the two hardest hit by last week's massive quake that killed tens of thousands of people, the Turkish disaster agency said Sunday.

"In many of our provinces, search and rescue efforts have been completed. They continue in Kahramanmaras and Hatay provinces," the agency's chief Yunus Sezer told reporters in Ankara. The epicentre of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6 was in Kahramanmaras.

The number of confirmed deaths in Turkey due to the earthquake has risen to 40,689, Yunus Sezer, head of the country's disaster agency AFAD, said. The increase was 47 more than the figure given on Saturday evening and a much smaller increase then previous updates.

Sezer told journalists in Ankara that search and rescue work in nine of the 11 provinces hit by the quake had ended. Rescue operation are ongoing in Kahramanmaras, the site of the epicenter, and Hatay, one of the hardest-hit provinces. “We continue these efforts every day with the hope of reaching a living brother or sister,” he said.

While rescue operations continue in the two provinces, there have been no signs of anyone being dug from the rubble alive since three members of one family — a mother, father and 12-year-old boy — were extracted from a collapsed building in Hatay on Saturday. The boy later died.

The new figure takes the combined death toll in Turkey and Syria to 44,377. The U.N. has said the full scope of the deaths in Syria may take time to determine.

ALSO READ: