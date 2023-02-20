New 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey's Hatay province 2 weeks after deadly February 6 temblor

The tremor set off panic and damaged buildings further in Turkey's Antakya city

People react after an earthquake in Antakya in Hatay province, Turkey, February 20, 2023. Photo: Reuters

By Agencies Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 9:33 PM Last updated: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 10:20 PM

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the Turkey-Syria border region late on Monday, setting off panic and damaging buildings in Turkey's Antakya city.

Turkish disaster agency AFAD said that the temblor hit the southern Hatay province two weeks after the country's worst earthquake in modern history on February 6. The epicentre of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake was in Pazarcik district in Kahramanmaras.

Authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since. AFAD has raised the number of confirmed fatalities from the earthquake in Turkey to 41,156. That increases the overall death toll in both Turkey and Syria to 44,844.

Search and rescue operations for survivors have been called off in most of the quake zone, but search teams were pressing ahead with their efforts in more than a dozen collapsed buildings — most of them in the hardest-hit province of Hatay.

Two Reuters witnesses reported a strong quake and further damage to buildings in central Antakya which was hit by two massive earthquakes two weeks ago, causing tens of thousands of deaths and destroying buildings and infrastructure.

Other witnesses said Turkish rescue teams were running around after the latest quake, checking people were unharmed.

Muna Al Omar, a resident, said she was in a tent in a park in central Antakya when the earthquake hit.

"I thought the earth was going to split open under my feet," she said, crying as she held her 7-year-old son in her arms.

"Is there going to be another aftershock?" she asked.

ALSO READ: