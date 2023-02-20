UAE announces end of search and rescue operations in Turkey

The K9s are also trained to sniff out explosives, detect hidden drugs, and locate missing people under the rubble in disasters or earthquakes
The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence has announced the completion of the search and rescue missions as part of the "Gallant Knight / 2" operation in Turkey.
The announcement follows the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announcing the completion of its search and rescue operations.
The Emirati search and rescue team will start returning to the homeland today after working 14 consecutive days in Turkey. The "Gallant Knight/2" operation came under the directives of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The Director-General of Disaster Response, on behalf of the Turkish government, extended his gratitude to the Emirati team for the speedy response and remarkable assistance at a very critical time.
The Emirati search and rescue team is the last internationally classified team to leave Turkey after the Turkish government announced the end of search and rescue operations. The team has succeeded in rescuing ten people and recovering 26 bodies during the operations, keeping the highest standards of safety and security.
