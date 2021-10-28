UAE's largest grand prize of Dh77 million up for grabs on Saturday

Participants have been urged to select their favourite seven-digit numbers early to avoid disappointment

by Saman Haziq Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 10:25 AM Last updated: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 4:45 PM

UAE’s largest grand prize of Dh77,777,777 is still up for grabs — and Emirates Draw participants will have the chance to try their luck on Saturday, October 30, at 7pm.

Besides supporting the environment with a UAE coral reef rejuvenation programme, the draw will help improve the lives of participants and deliver on a promise "for a better tomorrow."

Mohammad Alawadhi, managing partner of Emirates Draw, said: "As we have seen from draws taking place from around the world, grand prizes do happen. In our inaugural week, we saw a participant match six out of seven numbers and take home Dh777,777.

"With each game, someone is getting closer to winning the largest grand prize in the history of the UAE of Dh77,777,777 and changing their life forever. We urge participants to book their favourite seven-digit number early to avoid disappointment.”

The UAE-based, socially responsible trading and events company, also announced the seven guaranteed winners from its fifth weekly raffle draw who each took home Dh77,777.

In last week’s main draw, there were more than 500 winners and over Dh625,000 in prize money shared amongst them.

Three participants matched four out of seven digits from right to left, each winning Dh7,777, while 34 participants matched three out of seven digits and took home Dh777. Those who matched two out of seven digits each won Dh77.

The company also announced Dh777,777 has been added to the second prize (on matching 6 out of 7 digits from right to left) in the main draw, which will take place on Saturday, bringing the second prize money to over Dh3 million.

Emirates Draw had previously announced Dh777,777 would be added to the second prize until a winner is found.

The company will keep rolling over the amount for a maximum of seven weeks which will potentially bring the total second prize to over Dh5.4 million.

How to participate?

Participants can choose to enter the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil or coral polyp at www.emiratesdraw.com.

Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same number.

With their purchase, consumers are entered into two separate draws, the first a raffle draw where every week, seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants will be entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a grand prize of Dh77,777,777 when all seven numbers are matched.

The next draw will be streamed live on www.emiratesdraw.com and across the company’s YouTube and Facebook channels.