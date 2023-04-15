UAE Year of Sustainability: Activations being planned for a healthier and more sustainable food culture in country

Initiative aims to encourage youngsters to form lasting habits for sustainable future

Youngsters in the UAE are being encouraged to form lasting sustainable habits, as part of the country’s Year of Sustainability (YOS) initiative. They are also being encouraged to take an active leadership role to spearhead changes in the country to build an eco-friendlier future. That is according to a spokesperson from the YOS team.

“We are working with UAE-based experts and we're engaging youth through social media platforms to encourage sustainable initiative, inspiring them with anecdotes from our ancestors and encouraging them to learn from our rich heritage of sustainability,” said Rauda Al Falasi, Year of Sustainability Working Team.

Last week, the group conducted a majlis titled Youth Clicks in Al Ain where sustainability and responsible consumption were discussed. The event was in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) Youth Council, the National Experts Program and Al Ain Youth Council.

Collective action

The discussion was supported by UAE’s Year of Sustainability: Today For Tomorrow initiative, announced earlier this year by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The year-long initiative aims to inspire collective action towards a sustainable future of the UAE.

“Sustainability is as much about climate change as it is about individual practices, as our everyday habits collectively impact the environment,” said Rauda.

“As we advance, the Year of Sustainability will focus on initiatives to conserve UAE's biodiversity. It will also maintain and restore habitats and enhance ecosystems, and focus on reducing carbon emissions.”

According to her, the Year of Sustainability has planned upcoming activations to promote responsible food consumption, reduce food waste, portion food responsibly, promote plant-based diets for a healthier and more sustainable food culture in the UAE.

“In addition to this we want to encourage the public to switch to slow fashion and support more eco-friendly products,” Rauda said.

The event featured opening remarks by Mariam Almeraikhi, introducing three experts from the Year of Sustainability’s Experts Network, including Abdulla Al Remeithi, Ali Al Shimmari and Maitha Al Hameli.

The experts shed light on sustainability from a social, financial and environmental perspective with the aim of promoting responsible consumption.

By engaging the youth through its initiatives, the Year of Sustainability aims to guide the current generation towards a more sustainable future of the UAE and follow the footsteps of its ancestors in leaving behind a legacy of sustainability for the generations to come.

Individual habits contribute to the larger impact of preserving the environment. We thus encourage the public to commit towards building lasting sustainable habits by engaging with the Year of Sustainability initiative as a whole, as well as our upcoming activations. We will soon be releasing announcing a guide for the public that will provide tips on how to live an eco-friendlier lifestyle. Stay tuned to our website and social media to keep up to date with the Year of Sustainability’s news and updates.

