Plant-based diets, curbing food wastage: UAE initiative to promote responsible consumption among residents

This is part of the country announcing 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability: Today For Tomorrow’ – a nationwide initiative that will run until December 2023

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 12:59 PM Last updated: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 1:00 PM

The UAE will encourage the community to reduce food waste, portion food responsibly and adopt plant-based diets as the country looks to promote a healthier and more sustainable food culture. Residents will soon be able to participate in several activations and initiatives aimed at advocating responsible consumption.

Through a series of activations, the Year of Sustainability aims to encourage individuals and the community to adopt an environmentally-conscious lifestyle in order to drive significant changes towards a more sustainable future. A primary area of focus is promoting sustainable food practices.

The Year of Sustainability also aims to promote sustainable fashion by encouraging residents to switch to ‘slow fashion’ and support more eco-friendly brands.

The Year of Sustainability also brings together UAE-based experts through the Sustainability Experts Network to promote collaborative, sustainable practices. The network assembles UAE-based experts with a deep understanding of the country's context to focus on addressing sustainability in various fields, encourage positive behavioural changes, and foster public participation in three key areas: Promoting responsible consumption, encouraging conservation initiatives, and inspiring collective action to impede climate change.

The experts will provide research support, and inform the Year of Sustainability team of relevant policies and initiatives by public and private entities, as well as offer insights on best practices.

The Year of Sustainability activations are overseen by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They will include a series of community-led initiatives, activities, and campaigns throughout the year that will draw upon the nation's rich heritage and strong sense of sustainability, and aim to demonstrate the UAE’s commitment towards a sustainable future to protect its land, resources, and people.

As the country prepares to host the 28th session of the United Nations climate summit Conference of the Parties (COP28) this year, the activations further solidify the UAE’s commitment towards promoting sustainable practices at an individual and community level. They invite the public to embark on a collective journey towards progress while “reflecting on the resilience of its ancestors in ensuring a sustainable ecosystem for future generations.”

