UAE: Will beIN channels be available on du Home?

BeIN channels will continue airing on du Home until June 30, the telecommunication company has said. However, it can’t “confirm yet” if they will be available from July 1, a spokesperson said.
“Please be assured that we will keep you informed of any updates and developments as soon as we are able to,” the spokesperson added.
This came after Etisalat by e& said it is unsure if beIN will be available on eLife TV after June 1.
In a statement, a beIN spokesperson said it is in discussion with Etisalat regarding the renewal and inclusion of its channels on eLife TV from June 1.
Etisalat said all affected customers will be informed on or before June 1 via SMS, email and on eLife TV. “If the service is discontinued, beIN content will be automatically removed from eLife subscriptions and your invoice will be reduced accordingly,” Etisalat said on its website.
According to the company, subscribers who have access to the channels as part of an eLife bundle will get a “recurring monthly discount” as part of the change. “If you are subscribed to beIN separately on top of your eLife plan, then you will no longer be charged for it from June 1, 2023.”
