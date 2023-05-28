UAE: Elife TV subscribers may not be able to view beIN channels from June 2023

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hopes that the countries would implement the agreement they reached in Brussels in February
Elife TV subscribers may not be able to view beIN channels from next month, it was announced on Sunday. In a media statement, etisalat by e& informed its customers and stakeholders that the channels “may not be available effective June 1”.
The telecommunication company did not specify a reason, but said further updates will be communicated to “our valued customers via email, SMS and / or on our website on or before June 1, 2023”.
Etisalat by e& offers subscribers access to beIN channels via its elife packages.
BeIN is a global sports and entertainment media group that broadcasts 60 channels. Its sports channels are popular among UAE residents as they air some major high-profile sporting events.
This is not the first time that the Qatar-based broadcaster’s channels are going off air in the UAE. In June 2018, du had temporarily stopped airing beIN sports channels. A year prior to that, residents were unable to view the channels for over a month.
