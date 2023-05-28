UAE: Elife TV subscribers may not be able to view beIN channels from June 2023

The telecommunication company said that further updates will be communicated

by Sahim Salim Published: Sun 28 May 2023, 5:34 PM Last updated: Sun 28 May 2023, 6:09 PM

Elife TV subscribers may not be able to view beIN channels from next month, it was announced on Sunday. In a media statement, etisalat by e& informed its customers and stakeholders that the channels “may not be available effective June 1”.

The telecommunication company did not specify a reason, but said further updates will be communicated to “our valued customers via email, SMS and / or on our website on or before June 1, 2023”.

Etisalat by e& offers subscribers access to beIN channels via its elife packages.

BeIN is a global sports and entertainment media group that broadcasts 60 channels. Its sports channels are popular among UAE residents as they air some major high-profile sporting events.

This is not the first time that the Qatar-based broadcaster’s channels are going off air in the UAE. In June 2018, du had temporarily stopped airing beIN sports channels. A year prior to that, residents were unable to view the channels for over a month.

ALSO READ: