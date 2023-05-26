UAE: Exotel reveals new brand identity that commits towards humanising engagement

Exotel, a leading customer conversation platform, is proud to announce its brand relaunch, featuring a fresh logo and a compelling new tagline. This strategic move represents Exotel's commitment to offering end-to-end solutions for building connected customer conversations for its clientele within the UAE.

Exotel’s connected customer conversations have increased to 70+ million every day for more than 7000 businesses worldwide. Exotel, has previously been present in the UAE through its entity Ameyo, providing cloud contact centre capabilities to clients like DAMAC, IKEA, and Al Ansari Exchange. The company has also recently expanded its full range of enterprise customer engagement tools, across SMS, voice, Whatsapp APIs, Omnichannel contact center and Conversational AI to the UAE as an initiative to expand its presence in the Mena region. It had set up local infrastructure in partnership with DU and Etisalat, and to provide businesses with integrated communications offering, security features, and an intelligence layer to monitor customer sentiment.

Exotel has a local team and as a part of the business goals, the company plans to invest in customer success and local delivery and support. The company is offering services to digital-native companies and increasing its Emirati client bases, namely those involved in e-commerce, proptech, and logistics tech.

Furthermore, the company has made recent enhancements to its customer conversation platform with the recent launch of ExoMind chatbot builder powered by GPT-4, and Ameyo XTRM, an industry-first, cloud-based omnichannel contact center. It can support large volumes of voice communications for up to 20,000 agents and supervisors per enterprise at a time.

With the combined synergies between Exotel, Ameyo and Cogno AI, Exotel has evolved from being a cloud telephony operator to become a connected customer conversation platform that is architected with the idea to deliver CX like a friend - at unprecedented scale, speed and ubiquity. The new Exotel brings together an omnichannel contact center, Communication API suite, and Conversational AI on one powerful platform.

Exotel, along with its unique Connected Conversations platform is also poised to strategically harness major partnerships with hyperscalers. This synergy provides Exotel with the resources to rapidly scale its solutions, meeting the demands of businesses in dynamic, evolving markets. Mixing traditional telephony and advanced IP-based technology will provide customers with flexibility, scalability and cost-efficiency. With a significantly expanded serviceable addressable market, Exotel is confident of achieving USD $100 million over the next 12-18 months.

Exotel’s new brand identity signals its renewed purpose and expanded offering in the CX landscape. The new logo emphasizes the phonetic beginning of ‘x’ in Exotel in six different colors with a refreshed appearance. The dynamism in the shape of ‘x’ is also incorporated into the brand graphics with a free-flowing shape that conveys Exotel’s approach towards seamless connectivity.

To accentuate its ability to create harmonious movements across customer conversations , Exotel has devised its new tagline, “like a friend.” The customer conversation a company creates is one where every engagement picks up from the previous engagement. Enabling enterprises and their customers to talk like a friend, listen like a friend, respond like a friend and connect like a friend.

Commenting on the major milestone, Shivakumar Ganesan, Co-Founder & CEO, Exotel, said, “Today we are proud to share our distinct brand identity. In the last few years, a lot has changed at Exotel as we have evolved and emerged as a true cloud CX platform, with unified networks, channels, API, bots, as well as virtual telecom operator licenses in India. We have harnessed new technologies, built new products, and acquired new expertise. With so much that has changed with us and around us, we feel it is time we refreshed our brand identity to signal an exciting future, full of new possibilities, to our customers, our people, our partners, and every industry with customer focus.”

