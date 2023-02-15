Exotel launches advanced enterprise customer engagement platform in UAE

Company will be onboarding UAE customers from this month

Exotel, a leading full-stack customer engagement platform, announced the launch of its cloud services in UAE. The organisation aims to provide businesses with advanced communication tools to improve customer engagement. The move is part of Exotel’s efforts to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Exotel has previously been present in the UAE through its entity Ameyo, providing cloud contact center capabilities to clients like Damac, Ikea and Al Ansari Exchange. The company will now expand its operations in the country by offering its full range of enterprise customer engagement tools, across SMS, voice, Whatsapp APIs, omnichannel contact centre and conversational AI. It has set up local infrastructure in partnership with du and etisalat, and will provide businesses with integrated communications offering, security features, and an intelligence layer to monitor customer sentiment.

Exotel’s platform aims to address challenges faced by digital businesses such as a lack of powerful and flexible communication APIs, granular insights from the ground, and will allow businesses to set up and go-live in less than 20 minutes. The company plans to increase the number of digital-native companies to its industry agnostic Emirati client base.

On scaling their operations in UAE, Shivakumar Ganesan, Co-Founder & CEO, Exotel, said, “This is a significant milestone for our company and it allows us to expand our reach and offer our innovative communication solutions to a wider audience in the UAE. Businesses will now have access to a comprehensive suite of innovative communication solutions that will help them improve customer service, streamline operations, and reduce costs.” He further added: “UAE is a strategic market for Exotel, as the country has a rapidly growing economy and a large number of businesses. With a local infrastructure setup in place, we will be able to offer our platform to a wider range of businesses, ranging from SMEs to large Enterprises.”

Exotel has rolled out its services and will be onboarding UAE customers from this month.

Exotel’s platform is designed to help businesses streamline their customer engagement process, by providing a suite of communication tools, including voice, SMS, and chat. The platform also includes advanced analytics and reporting capabilities, which allow businesses to better understand customer behaviour and improve their engagement strategies. Its full-stack range of communications tools are hosted entirely on the cloud, presenting businesses with a light, agile and customisable customer engagement architecture. The company’s platform powers conversations to a scale of over 70 million conversations a day worldwide with uptimes of 99.95 per cent including both software and operator uptimes with rigorous criteria for onboarding its operators.

Annie Sharm, Customer Service Manager, INAYA Facilities Management Services, said: “Our business requires us to manage a high volume of interactions at any given point in time. For us to provide the right quality of service to customers, we needed a solution capable of meeting our requirements. Exotel proved to be the right solution we were looking for. Effectively it has managed all of our communications with our customers as well as provided us with real-time analytics, allowing us to keep track of our performance and make continuous improvements. We look forward to Exotel further expanding its services in the UAE so we can take full advantage of its tools for successful customer experiences.”

Ehab Madanat, Executive Manager, Jordan Ahli Bank, said “After a great deal of research on multiple renowned solutions, we zeroed in on Exotel because of its customer oriented application, the dexterity of the solution to adapt to the changing business environment and its cost-efficiency. Within a month of deployment we were able to see tremendous growth and improvement, and better management in our outbound campaigns. Exotel improved our SLA by 27 per cent and employee productivity by 13 per cent.”