UAE mobile networks change names today: Have you seen it?

Look at the upper left corner of your smartphone screen and you'll probably see something new: Major mobile networks in the UAE changed their names on Friday to mark another historic space adventure for the country.
UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, who is currently on a long-haul mission at the International Space Station (ISS), is about to step out of the orbiting laboratory in a few hours for the first Arab spacewalk in history.
To mark this incredible milestone, both 'du' and 'etisalat' changed their display names to add 'Spacewalk'. Subscribers are now seeing a moving text on the upper left corner — saying either 'Spacewalk ETISALAT' or 'Spacewalk du'.
All eyes are expected to be on screens — and perhaps in the sky — by 5.15pm (UAE time), when AlNeyadi is expected to take the 'giant step' out of the ISS. (Here's a guide to watching the spacewalk live).
Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) also sent out an SMS on Thursday, encouraging residents to watch and be part of the milestone.
Those who wish to share their thoughts and messages for AlNeyadi on social media may use the hashtag #UAESpacewalk, the centre added in the text.
