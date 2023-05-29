UAE: eLife subscribers to get refunds, discounts if beIN channels are discontinued

While the external façade features pink sandstone from the Indian state of Rajasthan, the interior will be done using Italian marble
Etisalat by e& is “unsure” if beIN channels will be available on eLife TV after this month ends. A beIN spokesperson told Khaleej Times that discussions are currently ongoing with the UAE-based telecommunication company regarding the renewal and inclusion of the channels on eLife TV after June 1.
Etisalat offers subscribers access to beIN channels via its eLife packages. The company has now shared detailed information on how subscribers will be affected if the channels are pulled off air:
All affected customers will be informed on or before June 1 via SMS, email and on eLife TV. “If the service is discontinued, beIN content will be automatically removed from eLife subscriptions and your invoice will be reduced accordingly,” Etisalat said on its website.
According to the company, if you are subscribed to beIN as part of an eLife bundle, you will receive an SMS or an email with information on the recurring monthly discount you will receive as part of the change. “If you are subscribed to beIN separately on top of your eLife plan, then you will no longer be charged for it from June, 2023.”
No. However, customers who want to continue watching content previously provided by beIN can purchase these services directly via “official channels”.
BeIN is a global sports and entertainment media group that broadcasts 60 channels. Its sports channels are popular among UAE residents as they air some major high-profile sporting events.
“You can still enjoy other content of live international cricket, Serie A football, UFC, F1, pro cycling, golf and more on AD Sports AFC (channels 706, 707 & 709), STARZPLAY Sports (channels 722, 723 & 724), Premier Sports (channel 784) and 20 other premium sports channels such as Criclife on channel 787,” said Etisalat.
