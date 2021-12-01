UAE National Day: Free, faster internet speed boost for residents announced

By Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 3:39 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 3:47 PM

In celebration of the UAE's 50th National Day, telecom company du has announced an increase in the broadband speed of its du Home plan, completely free and as a gift to its customers.

“You do not need to do anything for the upgrade as it will happen automatically for your convenience,” said a du statement.

The free upgrade of the broadband speed is valid for three months from December 1, 2021, to March 1, 2022.

The speed will then go back to what it was originally after the end of the term, said the statement.

Du is also offering a special package for their postpaid and prepaid mobile customers.

The UAE 50 Data Offer is a promotion that will offer 50GB of national data to all postpaid customers, enterprise corporate and employee paid postpaid customers for Dh50 and it will be valid for 50 days from the date of activation.

If customers activate the offer on December 4, the 50GB data will still be valid for 50 days from the date of activation.

Customers can activate the UAE 50 data offer until December 4 through the special offers section in the du App or dialing *055#. A confirmation SMS will be sent once the bundle is active. The data will be valid for 50 days from the date of activation.

Earlier, the Etisalat offered 50GB free mobile data package to citizens to celebrate the UAE’s 50th National Day.

It is also offering a free speed upgrade up to 1Gbps for eLife subscribers for December, delivering the best experience to enjoy high broadband speed home entertainment. Emirati Freedom subscribers will automatically get double data and minutes for December.

All customers can avail up to 80% discount on selected devices and accessories from December 1 to 7. The discounts will be on hero devices such as iPhone 13, iPhone 12, Samsung Fold, and iPads.

