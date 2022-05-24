UAE weather alert: Dust to sweep over country

Here is more about the newly-appointed officials and their accomplishments
After reducing visibility to less than 100 metres in some areas, a dust storm will now sweep over most regions in the UAE.
A video tweeted by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) shows how the storm will move from the country’s western regions towards the south and the east:
The NCM confirmed that visibility dropped to 1,000 metres in multiple areas in Abu Dhabi. The lowest visibility of 100 metres was reported in Al Hamra (Al Dhafra) and Umm Al Sheif Island.
The weather bureau said the dust will gradually decrease in most areas of the country.
Earlier today, forecasters predicted severe dusty weather conditions in the UAE with a decrease in temperatures over the next few days. Windy conditions will persist, with speeds reaching 45kmph.
Countries in the Middle East have been hit by multiple sand storms, with flight operations in two Arab countries – Kuwait and Iraq – affected.
