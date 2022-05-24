UAE: Dusty weather forecast for coming days

The footage shows communities across the UAE paying tribute to the leader
Forecasters have predicted severe dusty weather in the UAE with a decrease in temperatures during the coming days.
In a statement issued on Monday evening, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said, the weather will be humid by morning Westward especially over coastal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation and dusty in general.
Temperatures will decrease over some coastal areas especially westward.
From Thursday to Saturday, the weather will be fair in general and dusty at times during daytime.
Residents can also expect moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds and strong at times over the sea causing blowing and suspended dust especially Westward reducing the horizontal visibility, with a speed 15 – 35 reaching 45 km/hr.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea over the coming days.
