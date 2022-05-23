UAE: Dust storm likely to hit parts of the country tomorrow

The Dubai Ruler expressed confidence for the country’s ‘glorious future’ under its new leadership
UAE2 days ago
A dust storm is likely to envelope the country tomorrow.
The National Center of Meteorology on Monday said that a dust storm is likely to affect the western part of UAE tomorrow.
It is currently affecting Syria, Iraq and northern Saudi Arabia.
The dust storm at the Sea of Oman is also expected to affect the eastern coast of the country. However, it will not have a great effect due to the dispersal of dust in the sea.
Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday announced a temporary suspension of flights at Kuwait International Airport due to the ongoing dust storm.
A thick orange haze has blanketed Kuwait on Monday, and flights to and from the country's international airport have been affected, the civil aviation regulator said.
The massive plume of dust hovering over Kuwait has reduced visibility to almost zero across the country.
ALSO READ:
The Dubai Ruler expressed confidence for the country’s ‘glorious future’ under its new leadership
UAE2 days ago
On May 20, 2021, the Crown Prince and Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed welcomed their firstborn
UAE2 days ago
Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre may use metal to construct the next spacecraft
UAE3 days ago
In the past eight months, four others also scored a double win
UAE3 days ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has played a pivotal role in developing a female workforce fully capable of overcoming future challenges
UAE3 days ago
Some suppliers have begun charging a service fee for transportation
UAE3 days ago
The Indian guru believes his plan offers a key opportunity to redouble efforts at reversing degradation of agricultural land
UAE3 days ago
New platform seeks to expand the “gratitude” of customers beyond waiters and delivery staff
UAE3 days ago