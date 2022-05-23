UAE: Dust storm likely to hit parts of the country tomorrow

It is currently affecting Syria, Iraq and northern Saudi Arabia

By Web Desk Published: Mon 23 May 2022, 4:45 PM Last updated: Mon 23 May 2022, 5:27 PM

A dust storm is likely to envelope the country tomorrow.

The National Center of Meteorology on Monday said that a dust storm is likely to affect the western part of UAE tomorrow.

The dust storm at the Sea of Oman is also expected to affect the eastern coast of the country. However, it will not have a great effect due to the dispersal of dust in the sea.

Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday announced a temporary suspension of flights at Kuwait International Airport due to the ongoing dust storm.

A thick orange haze has blanketed Kuwait on Monday, and flights to and from the country's international airport have been affected, the civil aviation regulator said.

The massive plume of dust hovering over Kuwait has reduced visibility to almost zero across the country.

