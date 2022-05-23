UAE weather: Hot and dusty forecast for Monday

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and dusty on Monday with a further rise in mercury in parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair in general and dusty at times during the day Eastward, with a significant increase in temperatures over some areas.
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas especially Westward.
There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust Eastward and Northward.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas
Weather1 week ago
Weather will be humid by morning over coastal areas and fair in general
Weather1 week ago
It will get humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures will dip to the low 30s
Weather1 week ago
Blowing sand to reduce daytime visibility
Weather1 week ago
Wave height will reach 8 feet in the Arabian Gulf
Weather1 week ago
Moderate to fresh winds are expected to blow during the day
Weather1 week ago
The sea will be very rough in the Arabian Gulf
Weather1 week ago