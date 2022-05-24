UAE weather: Dusty forecast, visibility to drop to less than 2,000m

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf
The weather in UAE will be dusty with a rise in temperatures in parts of the country on Tuesday, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is dusty in general with a significant increase in temperatures over some areas.
The NCM has predicted that mercury will hit 40°C in Abu Dhabi and 38°C in Dubai.
Northwesterly winds will carry suspended dust, reducing the horizontal visibility to less than 2,000 metres over some coastal and internal areas, especially westward and over the islands.
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas.
Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
