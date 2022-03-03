Russia-Ukraine crisis: UAE urges parties to exercise self-restraint, de-escalate

Ambassador Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Jarman stressed that the continuity of the conflict would exacerbate serious violations of human rights

By Wam Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 8:33 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 8:38 PM

The UAE has called upon all parties in the Ukraine dispute to exercise self-restraint, de-escalate, and put an end to this crisis through dialogue and diplomatic means.

This came in a speech delivered by Ambassador Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Jarman, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, while addressing the 49th session of the Human Rights Council during the discussion on the situation in Ukraine.

"The UAE is following up with great concern the ongoing events in Ukraine, and articulates its firm position on the need to de-escalate and find a peaceful solution to the crisis between the parties concerned, as well as the need to support efforts aimed at launching channels of dialogue and strengthening diplomatic action at all levels to support the prospects of peace, ensure restoring stability and security, and pave the way for necessary political solutions, in preparation for restoring normalcy," Al Jarman said.

In this context, Al Jarman underlined the need to adhere to the principles of international law, International Humanitarian Law, and the Charter of the United Nations, especially in terms of the settlement of international disputes by peaceful means, and respect for the sovereignty, independence of states, and their territorial integrity.

He also stressed that the continuity of the conflict would exacerbate serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, calling on all parties to exercise self-restraint in order to stem losses among civilians and the displaced.

The UAE diplomat underlined the need to protect civilians and safeguard relief aid supplies in conflict zones, and ensure their delivery to the targeted beneficiaries under these tough circumstances, in line with the relevant humanitarian conventions.

In support of the relief efforts, Al Jarman announced that the UAE has allocated $5 million in response to the United Nations flash appeal and the inter-agency Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) for Ukraine.

Al Jarman said the UAE welcomes all diplomatic efforts aimed to conduct negotiations between the parties concerned to reach a common ground for peaceful solutions in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations.