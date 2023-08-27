UAE travel: List of items that are banned, restricted for residents, tourists

The service aims to ease life for drivers and vehicle owners
The UAE airports are witnessing massive inflow of passenger traffic — both residents and foreign tourists.
This is also one of the busiest period for airlines and airports in the country, handling millions of residents and families returning from their home countries and vacations abroad.
Many residents and tourists may bring items that are restricted or banned in the country, and they need approvals from the authorities concerned before bringing them here.
Therefore, it is very important for residents to be aware of such items so that they don’t violate local laws, making their journey smoother.
There is a list of items that are banned by authorities and bringing them to the country could land people in trouble. However, certain quantities of these items are allowed.
Here is the list of items that are banned:
Here is the list of items that are restricted and may require prior approval in Dubai:
However, there are certain items that are exempted from customs duties and will be allowed entry:
Condition for exemptions
Abu Dhabi International Airport has also listed items that are banned and permitted. Here is the list:
Each traveller is permitted to bring the following with them into the UAE:
List of items that are restricted:
ALSO READ:
The service aims to ease life for drivers and vehicle owners
Hassan first arrived in the UAE in 1986 with an air ticket that cost approximately Dh60
According to Seham, Emirati nurses have the advantage of communicating with their patients more effortlessly
Electronics items like laptops, monitors, headphones, printers, and items used for learning are the most in demand
The ports giant operates five container terminals in India — two in Mumbai and one each in Mundra, Cochin and Chennai
Thousands worldwide, including many in the UAE, have lost their savings to the audacious crypto scam
Jalil Abbas Jilani expresses Pakistan's appreciation for the UAE's pivotal role in climate change mitigation
Her ascent carried a profound message, as she carried six hand-drawn symbols representing various aspects of healthcare sustainability