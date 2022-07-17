UAE to develop radar satellites as Dh3 billion fund is announced

Practical applications include monitoring road traffic and detection of oil spills

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 17 Jul 2022, 11:27 AM Last updated: Sun 17 Jul 2022, 11:36 AM

The UAE has announced the launch of a new project that will develop a swarm of radar satellites. This came as the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, announced a Dh3-billion fund to support the UAE’s burgeoning space programme.

The ‘Sirb’ project makes the UAE the first Arab country to develop a swarm of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites.

The two initiatives “are expected to expand our growing capabilities in this vital sector while accelerating innovation in environmental sustainability”, Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to announce that the country’s radar satellites will have an accuracy of one metre.

The national programme for developing satellites will provide 24-hour all-weather Earth imaging. They aim to offset the impact of climate change by offering real-time updates in any weather conditions at any time of the day or night. Practical applications include detection of oil spills and monitoring road traffic.

According to the UAE Government, the satellites support advanced imaging applications, including environmental monitoring and analysis.

>> They can capture images day and night.

>> They are unaffected by clouds or fog.

>> Images can be processed, examined and combined in unique ways.

Practical applications:

>> Detect oil spills

>> Track and detect ships

>> Monitor and detect crop yields

>> Map and develop urban areas

>> Border control

>> Search and rescue planning and management

>> Monitoring road traffic

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the Dh3-billion space fund aims to support the establishment of national companies in the space sector, support new national strategic and research projects, and develop the capabilities of the Emirati engineering cadres in space technology.

“Only with advanced science can we contribute to the march of human development,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

The project will contribute to the UAE's efforts to develop solutions to climate change, environmental sustainability and improved disaster management.

