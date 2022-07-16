US, Saudi Arabia sign 18 agreements in energy, other areas

This decision has been taken as a large number of accidents were reported
The United States and Saudi Arabia signed 18 partnership agreements in fields including energy, communications, space and healthcare during a visit by US President Joe Biden, Saudi state TV reported.
The agreements include deals with US aerospace and defence firms Boeing and Raytheon, as well as healthcare companies Medtronic, Digital Diagnostics, and IQVIA, according to Saudi state news agency (SPA).
There were also agreements in clean energy projects, nuclear energy and uranium, it said.
Gulf OPEC members like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investing in renewable and clean energy while also stressing the continued importance of hydrocarbons for global energy security at a time of growing calls for a shift away from fossil fuels.
